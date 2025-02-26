26 February 2025
Abdulazimova one step away from semifinals

Volleyball
News
26 February 2025 10:16
10
The playoff stage of the Hungarian Women's Volleyball Championship is in full swing.

Azerbaijani national team blocker Ayshan Abdulazimova and her club Vasas have taken a confident step toward the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

The reigning Hungarian champions hold the lead in their best-of-three series against Vasas-2, which finished seventh in the regular season. Both matches so far have ended in straight sets.

In the second game, Abdulazimova contributed 4 points to her team’s victory.

