Abdulazimova one step away from semifinals

The playoff stage of the Hungarian Women's Volleyball Championship is in full swing.

Azerbaijani national team blocker Ayshan Abdulazimova and her club Vasas have taken a confident step toward the semifinals, Idman.biz reports.

The reigning Hungarian champions hold the lead in their best-of-three series against Vasas-2, which finished seventh in the regular season. Both matches so far have ended in straight sets.

In the second game, Abdulazimova contributed 4 points to her team’s victory.

Idman.biz