Schedule of the next round of High League of Volleyball Players was announced

The schedule of the next round of the High League of Men and Women has been announced.

The next round of the High League games will start on February 25, Idman.biz reports.

First, two matches of the XII round will be held in the High League of Men, and the next day, the matches of the XIII round in the women's competition.

High League (men)

February 25

XII round

14:00. MOIK - Khilasedici

GIN Volleyball Center

18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Neftchi

GIN Volleyball Center

High League (women)

February 27

XIII round

16:00. National Aviation Academy - Absheron

GIN Volleyball Center

17:00. UNEC - AZERRAIL

UNEC VK gym

18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Ganja

GIN Volleyball Center

Idman.biz