23 February 2025
Schedule of the next round of High League of Volleyball Players was announced

Volleyball
News
23 February 2025 14:45
The schedule of the next round of the High League of Men and Women has been announced.

The next round of the High League games will start on February 25, Idman.biz reports.

First, two matches of the XII round will be held in the High League of Men, and the next day, the matches of the XIII round in the women's competition.

High League (men)
February 25
XII round
14:00. MOIK - Khilasedici
GIN Volleyball Center

18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Neftchi
GIN Volleyball Center

High League (women)
February 27
XIII round
16:00. National Aviation Academy - Absheron
GIN Volleyball Center

17:00. UNEC - AZERRAIL
UNEC VK gym

18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Ganja
GIN Volleyball Center

Idman.biz

