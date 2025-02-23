Schedule of the next round of High League of Volleyball Players was announced

The schedule of the next round of the High League of Men and Women has been announced.
The next round of the High League games will start on February 25, Idman.biz reports.
First, two matches of the XII round will be held in the High League of Men, and the next day, the matches of the XIII round in the women's competition.
High League (men)
February 25
XII round
14:00. MOIK - Khilasedici
GIN Volleyball Center
18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Neftchi
GIN Volleyball Center
High League (women)
February 27
XIII round
16:00. National Aviation Academy - Absheron
GIN Volleyball Center
17:00. UNEC - AZERRAIL
UNEC VK gym
18:00. Murov Az Terminal - Ganja
GIN Volleyball Center
Idman.biz