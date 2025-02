Osasco, where Azerbaijani national volleyball player Polina Rahimova played, suffered a defeat in the next round of the Brazilian championship.

The country's cup winner Flamengo lost in three sets - 0:3, Idman.biz reports.

Rahimova became the most productive player of her team, scoring 10 points.

Osasco is in 4th place in the regular championship with 38 points.

Idman.biz