Azerbaijani clash on the horizon in CEV Cup semifinals

The CEV Cup could witness an all-Azerbaijani semifinal showdown in the women’s volleyball competition.

Two days ago, Vasas – featuring Azerbaijani player Ayshan Abdulazimova – secured their place in the semifinals after overcoming Poland’s Radomka over two legs in the quarterfinals, Idman.biz reports.

Another national team member, Yelyzaveta Ruban, is also on course for the last four with her club Alba of Romania. Today, Alba will host Portugal’s Porto for the second leg, having convincingly won the first match 3-0 last week.

This raises the strong possibility of an Azerbaijani face-off in the CEV Cup semifinals, with both players representing their respective clubs.

