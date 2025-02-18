18 February 2025
EN

Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker

Volleyball
News
18 February 2025 11:29
17
Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker

Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate the Brazilian Volleyball League as the most efficient attacker.

Idman.biz reports that the Osasco club player currently tops the league’s rankings for attack success rate, boasting an impressive 51.85% efficiency.

Carol Gattaz from Pinheiros follows in second place (50%), while Taisa, representing Minas, rounds out the top three with 48.58%.

Osasco is currently 4th in the league standings as the regular season progresses.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani volleyball player in the semifinals
16 February 15:00
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player in the semifinals

The leader of the national championship defeated Korrona Brasov with a score of 3:0 in the 1/4 finals
Federation officials met with Regional Volleyball Clubs
15 February 11:00
Volleyball

Federation officials met with Regional Volleyball Clubs

Head of the Training and Youth Groups Department Akarçeşme emphasized that the development strategy of the AVF is supported by the CEV and FIVB
National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans
14 February 17:32
Volleyball

National volleyball player shares Valentine’s Day plans

The 35-year-old middle blocker, who is married to former national team player Shafagat Habibova, shared his simple plans for Valentine's Day
Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW
14 February 17:01
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova: "I’ve received an offer to work as a coach in Azerbaijan" – INTERVIEW

Polina Rahimova, a member of the Azerbaijani volleyball team and the winner of the Brazil Cup, shared her thoughts
Azerrail striker Sergey Platanenkov reflects on victory: "Everything worked out for us"
14 February 11:39
Volleyball

Azerrail striker Sergey Platanenkov reflects on victory: "Everything worked out for us"

Azerrail hitter Sergey Platanenkov shared his thoughts on the team's 3-0 victory over Murov Az Terminal
Abdulazimova reaches Hungarian Cup final again
12 February 12:31
Volleyball

Abdulazimova reaches Hungarian Cup final again

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova’s team has reached the final of the Hungarian Cup

Most read

La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses
16 February 17:50
Football

Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses

Baku club has held its last pre-match training session at the Neftchi Football Center
Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022
16 February 16:15
Football

Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022

There will be five matches today