Polina Rahimova leads as Brazil League’s most efficient attacker

Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate the Brazilian Volleyball League as the most efficient attacker.

Idman.biz reports that the Osasco club player currently tops the league’s rankings for attack success rate, boasting an impressive 51.85% efficiency.

Carol Gattaz from Pinheiros follows in second place (50%), while Taisa, representing Minas, rounds out the top three with 48.58%.

Osasco is currently 4th in the league standings as the regular season progresses.

Idman.biz