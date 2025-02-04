4 February 2025
Polina Rahimova’s team ends losing streak in Brazilian Championship

4 February 2025 14:40
The club of Azerbaijani national team volleyball player Polina Rahimova, Osasco, has finally put an end to its losing streak in the Brazilian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the team, which is among the medal contenders, secured a much-needed victory after suffering two consecutive defeats.

Despite winning convincingly in three sets (3-0) against Bauru, Rahimova did not participate in the match.

This victory propelled Osasco to 35 points and fourth place in the standings, trailing league leader Praia by just three points.

Idman.biz

