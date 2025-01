The first winner of the 1st Azerbaijan Snow Volleyball Championship held at the Shahdag Tourism Center has been determined.

In the women's competition, Azerrail defeated Murov Az Terminal in the final - 2:0, Idman.biz reports.

Ganja won the bronze medal by defeating U-21.

In the men's championship, Azerrail and Murov Az Terminal teams will also compete for the championship.

In the match for third place, U-21 defeated Ganjlar.

Idman.biz