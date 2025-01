The Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova and her team, Osasco, faced defeat in their latest match in the Brazilian Championship.

Osasco lost 1-3 to Pinheiros in an away game, Idman.biz reports.

Rahimova struggled with performance, scoring only four points in the match.

After this loss, Osasco dropped to fourth place in the tournament standings.

Idman.biz