Vashash played by Ayshan Abdulazimova, volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team, played its first game in the Hungarian championship in the new year.

The national champion won against MAV Elore in three sets, Idman.biz reports.

Abdulazimova started the game and scored 12 points.

Vashash strengthened its leadership in the regular championship after this victory.

Idman.biz