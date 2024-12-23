Yelyzaveta Ruban’s impressive performance in Romania

Azerbaijani volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban, who plays for Alba-Blaj, showcased an outstanding performance in the latest round of the Romanian Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Ruban scored an impressive 28 points in her team's victory over Constanta.

The match was decided by a tiebreaker, with a final score of 3-2.

Ruban was the top scorer of the match, and Alba currently holds 2nd place in the championship. Although they are 3 points behind the leaders, Bucharest's Dinamo, they have one game less than their rivals.

