Azerbaijani national volleyball team player Yelyzaveta Ruban shone as the top scorer in a crucial CEV Cup match.

Idman.biz reports that Ruban’s Romanian club, Alba, secured a 3:2 victory at home against Czech team Prostejov in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Ruban contributed 12 points, playing a pivotal role in advancing her team to the playoffs before the quarterfinal stage.

In the first leg held in the Czech Republic, Alba had also emerged victorious with a 3:1 scoreline.

Idman.biz