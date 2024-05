New players joined the National Aviation Academy team of female volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that the "students" have strengthened with two volleyball players.

Striker Leyla Parshkova will perform at the National Aviation Academy in the new season. Her previous club was Ganja.

Mariana Abuyeva also joined the "students". She transferred from UNEC to his new team.

It should be noted that National Aviation Academy took the 5th place last season.

Idman.biz