Head coach DECISION from Azerrail

In the new season, Azerrail consisting of men's volleyball players has started forming its team for the new season.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the club's Facebook page that the Baku representative will not change the post of head coach.

According to the conclusion of the negotiations, Boris Grebennikov will continue his work at Azerrail. The contract with the experienced specialist was extended for another year. The main goal set before him is to bring the last Azerbaijani champion to success and the development of young volleyball players in the squad.

It should be noted that Azerrail won the gold medal of the Azerbaijan High League for the first time under the leadership of Boris Grebennikov.

Idman.biz