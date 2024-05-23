23 May 2024
EN

Head coach DECISION from Azerrail

Volleyball
News
23 May 2024 12:17
30
Head coach DECISION from Azerrail

In the new season, Azerrail consisting of men's volleyball players has started forming its team for the new season.

Idman.biz reports with reference to the club's Facebook page that the Baku representative will not change the post of head coach.

According to the conclusion of the negotiations, Boris Grebennikov will continue his work at Azerrail. The contract with the experienced specialist was extended for another year. The main goal set before him is to bring the last Azerbaijani champion to success and the development of young volleyball players in the squad.

It should be noted that Azerrail won the gold medal of the Azerbaijan High League for the first time under the leadership of Boris Grebennikov.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Trust in AVF official in Luxembourg
16:26
Volleyball

Trust in AVF official in Luxembourg

He will supervise the work of the judges in the games to be held in Luxembourg on May 24-26
The referees of Azerbaijan national team games
21 May 16:22
Volleyball

The referees of Azerbaijan national team games

The matches to be held in Belgium will be managed by judges from the Netherlands, Italy and France
Azerbaijani striker: "This is not an excuse, but..."
20 May 12:12
Volleyball

Azerbaijani striker: "This is not an excuse, but..."

"I think we can show better results in the last games"
Azerbaijani volleyball player: "Azerbaijan team is capable of doing it"
19 May 15:05
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player: "Azerbaijan team is capable of doing it"

"We could not fight against the opponent at the necessary level"
Azerbaijan team is facing Ukraine
19 May 12:48
Volleyball

Azerbaijan team is facing Ukraine

Today, the next games will be held in the Golden European League

Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan organizes these competitions a high level"
18 May 16:52
Volleyball

Romanian volleyball player: "Azerbaijan organizes these competitions a high level"

"It was very important for us to start with a victory in the Golden European League"

Most read

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024
22 May 15:21
Football

Qarabag goalkeeper in EURO-2024

The 25-year-old player is one of three goalkeepers in the running for a transfer to Germany
New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO
21 May 14:03
Football

New world record: 56 penalties - VIDEO

This happened in the third league of the Israeli championship
Slovenia squad for EURO-2024
21 May 15:37
Euro 2024

Slovenia squad for EURO-2024

There are 30 players in the team
Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION
22 May 17:02
Euro 2024

Europe After 24 years– PRESENTATION

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024