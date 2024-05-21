21 May 2024
The referees of Azerbaijan national team games

21 May 2024 16:22
The referees of the Azerbaijan national team games consisting of men's volleyball players in the II stage of the European Golden League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the matches to be held in Belgium will be managed by judges from the Netherlands, Italy and France.

Azerbaijan will face the home team in its first match. On the second day of the game, our team will face North Macedonia.

European Golden League (men)
II stage
May 24
5:30 p.m. Azerbaijan - Belgium
Judges: Marco van Zanten (Netherlands), Dominga Lot (Italy)
Beveren. Topsporthall

May 25
5:30 p.m. North Macedonia - Azerbaijan
Judges: Dominga Lot (Italy), Olivier Gouliet (France)
Beveren. Topsporthal

