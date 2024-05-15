15 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
15 May 2024 12:18
Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO

The training camp of the Azerbaijan national team of men's volleyball players continues.

Idman.biz reports that the national team is preparing for the European Golden League.

The meeting is led by the head coach of the national team, Farid Jalalov. In addition to the main players of the national team, young people also participated in the training of the team.

Our team will start the fight on May 17. In the first stage, which will take place in Azerbaijan for 3 days, the opponents of our national team will be the teams of Romania and Ukraine.

It should be noted that in the second stage, which will be held in Belgium from May 24 to May 26, our team will face the home team as well as the North Macedonian team. The third stage will take place in Estonia from May 31 to June 2. Luxembourg will be the host of our opponents there.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"
15:48
Volleyball

Kanan Allahverdiyev: "We want to win if we can"

"Our opponents are very strong"
Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."
14:01
Volleyball

Debutant of the team: "We may be weak, but..."

"Our training is going very well"
Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result"
13:47
Volleyball

Vugar Bayramov: "It is too early to say anything about the result"

"They are an experienced team"
Azerbaijan squad for Golden European League
10:11
Volleyball

Azerbaijan squad for Golden European League

Our team, which will play under the leadership of head coach Farid Jalalov, includes experienced players as well as young people
Referees determined for the European Golden League 2024 to be held in Baku
14 May 14:58
Volleyball

Referees determined for the European Golden League 2024 to be held in Baku

Three referees have been appointed for the matches to be held at the Volleyball Center of the MYS
Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"
9 May 13:49
Volleyball

Margarita Stepanenko: "Everything will be done under Faig Garayev's leadership"

"There are 4-5 players left in the team from our previous team"

Most read

Unpleasant record from Man Utd
13 May 09:24
Football

Unpleasant record from Man Utd

The Manchester club has faced such a situation 5 times so far
Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO
14 May 17:38
Football

Ball girl mouths “Juve merda” - VIDEO

A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off
The second of Barcelona
14 May 09:17
Football

The second of Barcelona

He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta
Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION
13 May 14:32
Football

Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany