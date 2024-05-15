Azerbaijan preparing for the European Golden League - PHOTO

The training camp of the Azerbaijan national team of men's volleyball players continues.

Idman.biz reports that the national team is preparing for the European Golden League.



The meeting is led by the head coach of the national team, Farid Jalalov. In addition to the main players of the national team, young people also participated in the training of the team.



Our team will start the fight on May 17. In the first stage, which will take place in Azerbaijan for 3 days, the opponents of our national team will be the teams of Romania and Ukraine.



It should be noted that in the second stage, which will be held in Belgium from May 24 to May 26, our team will face the home team as well as the North Macedonian team. The third stage will take place in Estonia from May 31 to June 2. Luxembourg will be the host of our opponents there.



