AVF official assigned to the Champions’ League

Nargiz Ismayilova, head of the Regional Development Center of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), member of the Euro Cups Commission of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), has been appointed to the Champions League among female volleyball players.

Idman.biz reports that she will evaluate the work of the referees as a supervisor in the game of Lodz (Poland) and Milano (Italy) clubs, which will be held on February 20 within the framework of the 1/4 finals.

The judges of the match will be Mykhailo Medvid from Ukraine and Bogdan Laurentiu Stoica from Romania.

