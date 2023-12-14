14 December 2023
Azerbaijan Championship: The date of 3 matches has been announced

14 December 2023 14:31
Azerbaijan Championship: The date of 3 matches has been announced

The time of the next matches in the High League of men's volleyball players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 3 games will be held in the championship on December 15.

The day will be started with the "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK match at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior. Next, "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" will face "Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" will face "Neftchi".

Azerbaijan Championship
December 15
High League (men)

14:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK
16:00. "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Azerrail"
18:00. "Murov Az Terminal" - "Neftchi"

Idman.biz

