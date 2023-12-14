Azerbaijan Championship: The date of 3 matches has been announced

The time of the next matches in the High League of men's volleyball players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 3 games will be held in the championship on December 15.



The day will be started with the "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK match at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Interior. Next, "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" will face "Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" will face "Neftchi".



Azerbaijan Championship

December 15

High League (men)



14:00. "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" - MOIK

16:00. "Khari Byul Byul Lachin" - "Azerrail"

18:00. "Murov Az Terminal" - "Neftchi"



Idman.biz