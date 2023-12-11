Famil Aghayev: "Azerrail is ahead due to its players"

"This year's championship is very different from previous seasons. The competition is strong because the number of teams is large and there is no difference between the clubs."

Famil Aghayev, head coach of the women's volleyball club "Absheron", told Idman.biz.

The young specialist said that the season has started interestingly. According to him, the change of leadership in the federation created a new revival in volleyball: "A lot of work is being done in the direction of the development of volleyball in our country. I hope we will see an increase in the number of teams in the coming years. "Azerrail" players are strong in terms of level. "Even though we beat them in the first match, they formed a good team."

Aghayev said that the main goal is to win the necessary result in the competition with "Azerrail" and it is too early to say who will stand out in the championship: "We would like to give more preference to local athletes, not internationals. 4 players from "Absheron" are in the Azerbaijan national team. The first round is still being played in the High League. That is why it is too early to talk about the playoffs. However, "Azerrail" is ahead in terms of its staff."

The specialist, who finished each of his 4 games with a victory, emphasized that he will play against "Murov Az Terminal" for 3 points in the last game of the first round: "Our opponent is a very good team. There are strong players in the team. But we will do our best to win this game as well. Our team is in high spirits. Our main goal is to qualify for the playoffs and get to the 4th place."

It should be noted that "Absheron" is the only team in the High League that has not lost points. They finished each of the 4 games with 3 points and lead the tournament table.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz