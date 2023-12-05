"Azerrail" and "Murov Az Terminal" got walkover - PHOTO

Today, 2 games were held within the IV round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players

Idman.biz reports that "National Aviation Academy" hosted "Azerrail" in the first match of the day.

"Demiryolchular", who lost in the first round, won the third victory in a row. "Azerrail" won all three sets.

In the second match of the day, "Murov AZ Terminal" easily defeated UNEC. The fact that "Telebeler" won only 26 points indicates the course of the game.

After these results, "Azerrail" and "Murov AZ Terminal" increased their points to 9.

Azerbaijan High League

Women

IV round

December 5

16:00. "National Aviation Academy" - "Azerrail" - 0:3 (23:25, 22:25, 17:25)

Baku. Volleyball Center

6 p.m. "Murov AZ Terminal" - UNEC - 3:0 (25:8, 25:8, 25:10)

Baku. Volleyball Center

Absheron 3 3 0 9-2 275-201 9 Azerrail 4 3 1 10-3 312-265 9 Murov Az Terminal 4 3 1 9-3 283-208 9 National Aviation Academy 4 1 3 3-9 267-287 3 Ganja 3 1 2 3-6 173-196 3 UNEC 4 0 4 0-12 155-300 0

Idman.biz