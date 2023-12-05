5 December 2023
A “clean sheet” failure from Azerbaijan

The Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship among U-18 volleyball boys has started in Telavi, Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team faced Poland in its first game.

All three sets ended with the victory of the opposing team. The Azerbaijani volleyball players, who lost in the first set with a score of 12:25, won 16 points in the next parts.

The national team will face the Ukrainian team in the next round.

EEVZA championship
I round
December 5
Poland - Azerbaijan – 3:0 (25:12, 25:16, 25:16)

It should be noted that the tournament is a qualifier for the 2024 European Championship. The team that takes the first place in the competition will directly qualify for the championship of the continent.

Idman.biz

