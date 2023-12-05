The official of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation has been assigned to the match of the Turkish club

Mikhail Frishman, the head of the international relations department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, a member of the CEV European Sports Organization Commission, was once again trusted.

Idman.biz reports that the supervisor of the match between "Eczacıbaşı" (Turkiye) and "Martiza" (Bulgaria) in group B of the Champions League among compatriot female volleyball players has been appointed.

He will appreciate the work of judges.

It should be noted that the referees of today's match will be Vasileios Vasileiadis from Greece and Dejan Rogić from Serbia.

Idman.biz