An international tennis tournament is held in Baku

International tennis tournament "J-30 Baku" dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being held.

Idman.biz reports that in addition to local athletes, 32 male and 30 female athletes from Poland, Great Britain, Ukraine, Tunisia, Turkey, Israel, Uzbekistan, Romania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Russia and India are competing in the competition organized at the Baku Tennis Academy.

Ilham Bakhshaliyev, Tamerlan Karimov, Elvin Hashimov and Lala Eyvazova represent Azerbaijan in the 18-year-old tournament.

