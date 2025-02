Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes have secured three more medals at the Turkish Open held in Antalya.

Idman.biz reports that in the G-2 category competition, Khanoghlan Karimov (68 kg), Javad Aghayev (80 kg), and Hamidreza Bedri Aliabadi (+87 kg) each earned a bronze medal.

Earlier in the competition, Minaye Akbarova (46 kg) also claimed a bronze medal.

Idman.biz