Joint training with Kazakhstan in Chimkend

The table tennis national team of Azerbaijan will participate in another international training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani athletes went to Kazakhstan for this purpose.

Under the leadership of coaches Farhad Ismayilov and Ramin Jafarov, Vazir Allahverdiyev, Nihat Mammadov, Adil Ahmadzade, Rustam Hajili, Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Asgarova will improve themselves at the camp organized in Chimkend.

The joint trainings with the Kazakhstan selection will be completed on May 31.

It should be noted that this meeting aims to prepare for the upcoming international competitions.

