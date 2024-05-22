22 May 2024
EN

Joint training with Kazakhstan in Chimkend

Table tennis
News
22 May 2024 14:10
14
Joint training with Kazakhstan in Chimkend

The table tennis national team of Azerbaijan will participate in another international training camp.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani athletes went to Kazakhstan for this purpose.

Under the leadership of coaches Farhad Ismayilov and Ramin Jafarov, Vazir Allahverdiyev, Nihat Mammadov, Adil Ahmadzade, Rustam Hajili, Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Marziyya Nurmatova and Aylin Asgarova will improve themselves at the camp organized in Chimkend.

The joint trainings with the Kazakhstan selection will be completed on May 31.

It should be noted that this meeting aims to prepare for the upcoming international competitions.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani table tennis players in the European Championship
21 May 12:45
Table tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis players in the European Championship

The national team went to the capital of Romania for this purpose
Onur Guluzade won a gold medal in France
28 April 10:25
Table tennis

Onur Guluzade won a gold medal in France

He was on the top of the podium in the competition held in Mets
Azerbaijani table tennis players participate in the next international competition
22 April 11:19
Table tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis players participate in the next international competition

Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli will represent Azerbaijan in the competition
Azerbaijani table tennis player stood out in Luxembourg
19 April 11:12
Table tennis

Azerbaijani table tennis player stood out in Luxembourg

This is the 5th award won by Onur Guluzade in international competitions in the current season
Azerbaijan's table tennis players at the next international training camp
21 March 17:15
Table tennis

Azerbaijan's table tennis players at the next international training camp

The preparatory process will be held together with the Turkish selection team
Onur Guluzade will provide training in China
20 March 16:37
Table tennis

Onur Guluzade will provide training in China

One of them - Onur Guluzade went to China for this purpose

Most read

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced
20 May 16:03
Euro 2024

Croatian national team squad for EURO-2024 announced

Head coach Zlatko Dalic sent invitation to 38 players
The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO
20 May 17:42
Other

The second autonomous republic championship in bodybuilding has ended - PHOTO

At the same time, Ali Bahartas was chosen as the absolute winner of the competition
Qarabag has set a record of 27 years
20 May 11:05
Football

Qarabag has set a record of 27 years

The team of Gurban Gurbanov has increased the number of goals in the season to 95
For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals
20 May 17:06
Judo

For the first time since 2019: Azerbaijani judoka reaches the World Championship finals

Five years ago, Rustam Orujov won a silver medal in the weight category of 73 kg