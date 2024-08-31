"Let's cross Kur?!" The awarding ceremony of the open water swimming competition was held - PHOTO

"Let's cross Kur?!" held in the city of Mingachevir. The awarding ceremony of the open water swimming competition was held.

The prizes were awarded to the winners by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Department Head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, Vice President of European Gymnastics Edward Kolar, Head of the Central Aran Regional Youth and Sports Department Azad Gozalov, Baku The executive director of the City Ring Operating Company (BSH) Magsud Farzullayev, the general secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) Farhad Aliyev and the director of the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center Jeyhun Mirzayev presented it, Idman.biz reports.

About 500 people over the age of 13 who can swim from all regions and cities of our country participated in the tournament, which was held at a distance of 300 meters between the two banks of the Kur River. The main purpose of the competition is to promote, spread and develop water sports.

The competition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Ring Operating Company.

13:49

In the city of Mingachevir, "Let's cross Kur?!" open water swimming competition has started.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Mariana Vasileva, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Tamerlan Abdullazade, Federation officials and media representatives are participating in the competition organized in the Kur river, Idman.biz reports.

500 participants compete in the competition between professionals and amateurs up to 300 meters away. In order to support the participants, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov is among the swimmers.

The first open water swimming competition was organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea (Caspian Wave), and in 2023 in the Kur River in Mingachevir (Let's cross Kur).

09:02

In order to promote, spread and develop water sports, a mass swimming competition in open water will be held again today.

The event will be held in the city of Mingachevir under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Ring Operating Company, Idman.biz reports.

Anyone over 13 years old who can swim from all regions and cities can participate in the 300-meter race between professionals and amateurs. The winners will be awarded with appropriate diplomas, medals and gifts.

The first open water swimming competition was organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea (Caspian Wave), and in 2023 in the Kur River in Mingachevir (Let's cross Kur)

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz