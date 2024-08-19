"Let's cross Kur?!" an open water swimming competition will be held

In order to promote, spread and develop water sports, it will next hold a mass swimming competition in open water.

The event will be organized together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation and the Baku City Ring Operating Company, Idman.biz reports.

On August 31, between the two banks of the Kura river, "Let's cross Kur?!" the competition will be organized next time in the Kur river in the city of Mingachevir. Anyone over 13 years of age who can swim from all regions and cities can participate in the 300-meter race between professionals and amateurs.

Those who want to join the competition, which will be held under the slogan "Be one of those who cross Kur", can register by visiting the following link until August 28, 2024 (until 12:00 p.m.):

https://events.smartscoring.com

Transportation and food for the participants will be provided by the organizers. The winners will be awarded with diplomas, medals and gifts.

The first open water swimming competition was organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea (Caspian Wave), and in 2023 in the Kura River in Mingachevir (Let's cross Kur).

Idman.biz