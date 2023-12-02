Azerbaijani athletes' ranking table

The ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes as of December 1, 2023 has been announced

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the ranking table of athletes of national teams for Olympic sports as of December 1, 2023.

Idman.biz reports that rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. According to their ranking, international competitions are divided into 5 categories, and points are calculated based on the places.

To view the ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes for December 2023, visit the following link:

https://www.mys.gov.az/uploaded/uploaded/reytinq-dekabr-2023-qisa.pdf (DOWNLOAD)

To view the detailed ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes for December 2023 (with competitions and points earned), visit the following link:

https://www.mys.gov.az/uploaded/uploaded/reytinq-dekabr-2023-genis.pdf (DOWNLOAD)

To view the rating calculation tables by species, visit the following link:

https://www.mys.gov.az/uploaded/uploaded/xal_hesablama_cdvli.pdf (DOWNLOAD)

Idman.biz