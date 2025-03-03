3 March 2025
10th place for Azerbaijan at 2025 European Championships Juniors

3 March 2025 16:45
10th place for Azerbaijan at 2025 European Championships Juniors

The 2025 European Championships 10m Juniors has kicked off in Osijek, Croatia.

Azerbaijan's shooters have started their competition, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's pistol shooting qualification, the Azerbaijani shooters did not advance to the finals.

Here are the results:

Leyli Aliyeva – 563 points, 18th place
Sofiya Barkalova – 556 points, 32nd place
Amina Omarova – 547 points, 48th place
Mehriban Gambayeva – 545 points, 50th place
Khalida Aliyeva – 527 points, 62nd place

In the team event, the team consisting of Leyli Aliyeva, Sofiya Barkalova, and Amina Omarova scored a total of 1666 points and finished 10th overall.

The men's pistol shooting event is currently ongoing.

