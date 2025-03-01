International refereeing courses in Baku - PHOTO

International refereeing courses in stand shooting are being held in Azerbaijan.

The event was organized at the Baku Shooting Center, Idman.biz reports.

The courses are organized by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and Azerbaijan Shooting Federation. Trainings on the circular and trench stand will continue until March 2.

The referees are closely familiar with the ISSF rules approved for 2025, and participate in both theoretical seminars and practical training. At the end of the course, the referees will take an exam and receive an international certificate.

Idman.biz