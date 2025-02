The international refereeing course for shooting held in Baku has successfully concluded.

The event was organized by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Idman.biz reports.

Another refereeing course is set to begin on February 27, focusing on trap shooting, and will continue until March 2.

Notably, two out of the five refereeing courses planned for February are being held in Baku.

