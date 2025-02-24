International referee courses in Baku - PHOTO

ISSF referee courses were held at the Baku Shooting Center.

The courses aimed to train professional referees for the international arena and were attended by representatives from Azerbaijan, Poland, Pakistan, and Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

During the course, detailed information was provided on the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) rules approved for 2025. After the theoretical part, referees took an exam to test their knowledge.

The seminar and practical sessions allowed referees to enhance their skills, and by the end of the course, they received international certificates after successfully passing the exam.

Idman.biz