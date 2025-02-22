22 February 2025
EN

International refereeing course held in Baku - PHOTO

Shooting
News
22 February 2025 15:47
15
International refereeing course held in Baku - PHOTO

The international refereeing course for shooting continues in Baku.

The event is organized by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) and Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The course was organized at Baku Shooting Center. The main goal of the event, which will conclude tomorrow, is to train professional referees in this field and bring their knowledge and skills into line with international standards.

The refereeing course for stand shooting will be organized from February 27 to March 2. During the training, new rules to be applied in the upcoming Olympic cycle, changes in the competition regulations, and current issues of refereeing will be discussed.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Seven Azerbaijani snipers to compete in the European Championship
3 February 15:28
Shooting

Seven Azerbaijani snipers to compete in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national shooting team has announced its squad

Vladislav Kalmykov: "Winning an Olympic medal for Azerbaijan is my ultimate goal"
28 January 19:24
Shooting

Vladislav Kalmykov: "Winning an Olympic medal for Azerbaijan is my ultimate goal"

"I believe the competition went well, but it could have been even more successful,"
Azerbaijani shooter wins second medal in Germany
26 January 10:24
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooter wins second medal in Germany

Vladislav Kalmikov adds a silver to his success at the H&N Cup

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at H&N Cup
25 January 09:39
Shooting

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at H&N Cup

Vladislav Kalmykov won a bronze medal at the competition held in Munich, Germany
Azerbaijan’s sharpshooters aim for glory in Munich
21 January 17:31
Shooting

Azerbaijan’s sharpshooters aim for glory in Munich

National team competes in H&N Cup shooting tournament
World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens
21 January 16:23
Shooting

World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens

ISSF updates the competition calendar

Most read

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO
21 February 16:19
Football

Final decision on Azerbaijan vs. Montenegro match - PHOTO - VIDEO

The final decision on whether the match will proceed rests with the match official
Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback
20 February 10:34
Football

Fenerbahce on the brink of Last 16, Galatasaray eyeing comeback

The UEFA Europa League playoff stage will conclude today
Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion
20 February 10:56
Football

Conference League playoffs reach decisive conclusion

The UEFA Europa Conference League playoff stage will wrap up today
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis