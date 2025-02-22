International refereeing course held in Baku - PHOTO

The international refereeing course for shooting continues in Baku.

The event is organized by the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) and Azerbaijan Shooting Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The course was organized at Baku Shooting Center. The main goal of the event, which will conclude tomorrow, is to train professional referees in this field and bring their knowledge and skills into line with international standards.

The refereeing course for stand shooting will be organized from February 27 to March 2. During the training, new rules to be applied in the upcoming Olympic cycle, changes in the competition regulations, and current issues of refereeing will be discussed.

