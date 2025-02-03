Seven Azerbaijani snipers to compete in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national shooting team has announced its squad for the European Youth Championship in the 10-meter shooting discipline.

Six snipers have been registered for the competition, set to take place in Osijek, Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

Our athletes will compete in pistol shooting events. The team members are Khalida Aliyeva, Leyli Aliyeva, Sofia Barkalova, Amina Omarov, Vladislav Kalmykov, Imran Garayev, and Haji Musayev.

The European Championship is scheduled to take place from March 1-7.

