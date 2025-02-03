3 February 2025
EN

Seven Azerbaijani snipers to compete in the European Championship

Shooting
News
3 February 2025 15:28
30
Seven Azerbaijani snipers to compete in the European Championship

The Azerbaijani national shooting team has announced its squad for the European Youth Championship in the 10-meter shooting discipline.

Six snipers have been registered for the competition, set to take place in Osijek, Croatia, Idman.biz reports.

Our athletes will compete in pistol shooting events. The team members are Khalida Aliyeva, Leyli Aliyeva, Sofia Barkalova, Amina Omarov, Vladislav Kalmykov, Imran Garayev, and Haji Musayev.

The European Championship is scheduled to take place from March 1-7.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vladislav Kalmykov: "Winning an Olympic medal for Azerbaijan is my ultimate goal"
28 January 19:24
Shooting

Vladislav Kalmykov: "Winning an Olympic medal for Azerbaijan is my ultimate goal"

"I believe the competition went well, but it could have been even more successful,"
Azerbaijani shooter wins second medal in Germany
26 January 10:24
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooter wins second medal in Germany

Vladislav Kalmikov adds a silver to his success at the H&N Cup

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at H&N Cup
25 January 09:39
Shooting

Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze at H&N Cup

Vladislav Kalmykov won a bronze medal at the competition held in Munich, Germany
Azerbaijan’s sharpshooters aim for glory in Munich
21 January 17:31
Shooting

Azerbaijan’s sharpshooters aim for glory in Munich

National team competes in H&N Cup shooting tournament
World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens
21 January 16:23
Shooting

World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens

ISSF updates the competition calendar
Kalmykov and Lunev's chances of a medal
11 January 17:38
Shooting

Kalmykov and Lunev's chances of a medal

The qualification stage of the men's pistol competition has ended

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club