Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

The qualification round of women's skeet competitions at the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz reports that none of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round.

Nurlana Jafarova, who was 9th with 117 points, was two points away from the final. Regina Meftahatdinova took 32nd place with 108 points, Sevda Mustafayeva took 43rd place with 99 points, Jamila Pashayeva took 45th place with 89 points.

It should be noted that the winners of this type of awards will be announced in the second half of the day.

Idman.biz