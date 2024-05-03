Turkish team won the first gold medal in Baku

The first winners of the Shooting World Cup held in Baku have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the competition of mixed teams shooting from a distance of 10 m from an air pistol has been concluded.

The first gold medal in Baku was won by the Turkish national team. Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles won the competition.

The Kazakhstan team consisting of Valeriya Popelova and Eldar Imankulov took second place. China's Xue Li and Yu Xie won bronze.

It should be noted that today male and female shooters compete in the qualification stage in shooting from a 10 m air pistol.

Idman.biz