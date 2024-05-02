2 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani snipers ready to compete

Shooting
News
2 May 2024 10:46
The competition at the Shooting World Cup in Baku will start today.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the tournament, which started yesterday with unofficial trainings, the qualifying round will start in only one type.

Mixed teams will start the competition in the 10 m shooting competition with a pneumatic pistol. Two pairs of Azerbaijan will try to advance to the final stage. Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev, Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov will compete.

In total, 28 couples will participate in the competition. The qualifying round will start at 15:15. The final round of this type will be held tomorrow. The first prize-winners of the World Cup will be announced at the competition starting at 9:30.

It should be noted that informal and pre-competition trainings of various types will take place today.

Idman.biz

