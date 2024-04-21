22 April 2024
EN

European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium

Shooting
News
21 April 2024 13:30
European Cup: Azerbaijani archer is on the victory podium

The European Archery Cup was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that the competition was successful for the Azerbaijani athlete.

Fatima Huseynli won a silver medal in the youth cup.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament
19 April 14:29
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament

The competition, which will start today, will continue until April 29
Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup
18 April 16:49
Shooting

Record will be shattered at the Baku World Cup

"Usually when we held the World Cup, about 70 countries participated"
Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Azerbaijan's young athletes will gain great experience in Paris-2024 for Los Angeles" - PHOTO - VIDEO
15 April 13:33
Shooting

Zemfira Meftahatdinova: "Azerbaijan's young athletes will gain great experience in Paris-2024 for Los Angeles" - PHOTO - VIDEO

She commented on the licenses that the Azerbaijani athletes have won so far
Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev won the Azerbaijan Cup – RESULTS – PHOTO
9 April 12:14
Shooting

Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev won the Azerbaijan Cup – RESULTS – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Cup on stand and shooting has been concluded
1 more gold medal in Dortmund
24 March 11:03
Shooting

1 more gold medal in Dortmund

Zeynab Sultanova, the team's sniper, got home with a 10-meter air pistol
Azerbaijani shooter is at the top of the podium
23 March 20:22
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooter is at the top of the podium

Azerbaijan's shooter tookthe highest place on the victory podium

Most read

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”
19 April 15:32
Football

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”

Gabriely Miranda made Endrick sign contract at the start of their relationship
Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS
19 April 17:29
Football

Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS

From the next season, 36 teams will compete in the main stage of the tournament instead of 32