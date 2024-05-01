Azerbaijan’s first medal in President Cup

The winners of the first day of the International President Cup Regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that an Azerbaijani athlete also stood out in the 200 m and 500 m kayak and canoe races in Sugovushan.

Team member Amil Ramazanov won a bronze medal among athletes born in 2006-2007. He finished the distance of 200 m with a kayak in 42 seconds.

The winners of the day were awarded to Vugar Ahmadov, the president of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, Elnur Mammadov, the head of the sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azer Aliyev, the general secretary of the National Olympic Committee, Madat Guliyev, the president of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, and Dusan Kovacevic, the chairman of the Board of the Serbian Rowing Federation.

It should be noted that the regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center. Here, teams will compete in kayak, canoe and academic type.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz