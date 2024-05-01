Opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta – PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta on canoeing and rowing was held.

Idman.biz correspondent informs that at the event held in Sugovushan, Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (ACRF) President Vugar Ahmadov, National Olympic Committee Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade, General Secretary Azer Aliyev, Head of the Sports Sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov and President of Azerbaijan Bicycle Federation Madat Guliyev participated.

The National Anthem was played at the opening ceremony of the competition dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Then the teams that will participate in the competition were presented to the participants.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, who opened the ceremony with an opening speech, wished success to the participants: “About 30 teams from 21 countries are participating in the International President Cup-2024 Regatta. This is a record result in the history of this competition. First, we submitted the license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in academic rowing. This is a great result for us. My last rowing license was obtained in 2016. Therefore, the license won this year is a great success. Therefore, we express our deep gratitude to every employee of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation."

ACRF Secretary General Farhad Aliyev emphasized that the President Cup-2024 will be started in Sugovushan this year: "Our competitions will continue on May 2-3 in Mingachevir. A large number of teams participate in the regatta dedicated to the dear memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. We believe that we will watch an interesting fight in 3 days."

The vice-president of NOC, Chingiz Huseynzade, reminded that Sugovushan was one of the first liberated areas during the 44-day Patriotic War, and that the first race took place here: "Today, a large team will compete in the regatta, which took place two years ago with the participation of only a few countries. I hope that this competition, dedicated to the dear memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, will be successfully held in the coming years and the number of participants will increase. In two and a half months, the Summer Olympic Games will begin in Paris. I congratulate everyone on the occasion of our rower getting a license."

He then declared the race open.

In the 4-day regatta, more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Teams from Ukraine and Uzbekistan will compete.

It should be noted that there will be kayak-canoe competitions at a distance of 200 and 500 m in the Sugovushan reservoir. The regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center. Here, teams will compete in kayak, canoe and academic rowing.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz