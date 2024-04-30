The parade of International President Cup-2024 regatta was held - PHOTO

The parade of the International President Cup-2024 regatta was held in Mingachevir.

Idman.biz reports that before the event dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of National leader Heydar Aliyev, the participating teams were presented to the public.

Later, the monument of National leader Heydar Aliyev was visited. President of Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (ACRF) Vugar Ahmadov, head of Mingachevir City Executive Authority Ilham Ismayilov, deputy Elman Nasirov, team officials laid flowers in front of Heydar Aliyev's statue.

Then the parade continued with the artistic part. Under the observation of a special orchestra, the athletes passed in front of the fans. Later, various dances were played and performances were played. In the end, special shows were shown with the observation of the drum.

The opening ceremony of the regatta and the first day of the competition will be held on May 1 in Sugovushan, our historical land. In the 4-day marathon, participants from more than 20 countries - in addition to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Teams from Ukraine and Uzbekistan will compete.

It should be noted that there will be kayak-canoe competitions at a distance of 200 and 500 meters in the Sugovushan reservoir. The regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center. Here, teams will compete in kayak, canoe and academic rowing.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz