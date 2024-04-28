Our rower won a license for Paris-2024 - PHOTO

Academic rower Diana Dymchenko of Azerbaijan won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

According to Idman.biz, the leader of the team achieved this success in the European Olympic Qualifying regatta organized in Szeged, Hungary.

Dymchenko reached the finish line in the semi-finals the fastest. She was the first in the 2000-meter race at the end of the intense struggle, ahead of her Ukrainian opponent - 07:40.67 minutes. With this result, our rower qualified for the A final, which is the main final. According to the regulations, the athletes who finished the competition in the first "three" in the A final were given an Olympic license. Dymchenko fulfilled the task and secured a license for the Paris Olympics. The member of our national team was 2nd in the A final.

It should be noted that the last time Azerbaijan was represented in rowing at the Summer Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016.

Idman.biz