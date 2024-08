First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz presents the post: “A silver medal! Para swimmer Raman Salei represented Azerbaijan with excellence at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and new victories!”

Idman.biz