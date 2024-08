Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Today Azerbaijani parachutist Kamran Zeynalov joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

He performed in the P1 category in the 10-meter shooting range. Azerbaijani Paralympian took 13th place with 559 points in the qualifying round. Azerbaijani representative stopped the fight because the winner of the first 8 places advanced to the final.

The final round will start at 16:00.

Idman.biz