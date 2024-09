On the 6th day of the Paris Summer Paralympic Games, one more Azerbaijani Paralympian fought.

Idman.biz reports that Paralympic and 4-time world champion Lamiya Valiyeva tested herself in the 100-meter run in the T13 category.

She finished the fight with 11.81 seconds and qualified for the final.

The final stage of the competition in this category will start at 21:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz