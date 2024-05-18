Azerbaijani paraathlete became the World Champion

The World Para-Athletics Championship continues in Kobe, Japan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won its first medal in the World Cup.

In the T13 category, Lamiya Valiyeva won a gold medal in the 100 m run. She reached the finish line in 11.94 seconds and won the title of World Champion.

It should be noted that this is the third world championship of 22-year-old Valiyeva. Last year, Lamiya Valiyeva won a gold medal in the 100 m and 400 m distance running at the world championship organized in Paris, the capital of France.

Idman.biz