The Azerbaijani national team of male parataekwondo players won the first place in the team score at the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan has won the title of the strongest of the continent, ahead of Turkiye and INA.

Among them, Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg) won a gold medal, Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg) won a silver medal.

Idman.biz