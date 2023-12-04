The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

Azerbaijan-Brazil jiu-jitsu club organized the national tournament with the participation of about 170 athletes from 16 teams of different age groups and weight classes.

Idman.biz reports that children, teenagers and young people fought in the competition held within the framework of Heydar Aliyev year.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Azerbaijan Emanuel Montenegro also participated in the event as an official guest.

The tournament started with the singing of the national anthems of both countries.

At the opening ceremony of the competition, the president of the club, Agil Ajalov, spoke about the development of sports in our country. He said that this foundation was laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Fuad Karimov, chairman of the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club, also spoke about the importance of the tournament and wished for such competitions to continue.

Taleh Hasanov, who played a role in the development of jiu-jitsu martial art in Azerbaijan, said that we have enough potential athletes.

During his speech, the ambassador expressed his gratitude for the extensive teaching and promotion of Brazilian martial arts in our country. He expressed his satisfaction with the mutuality of sports relations and cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes.

