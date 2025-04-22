22 April 2025
EN

Minister Farid Gayibov meets with special Olympics Committee representatives – PHOTO

Other
News
22 April 2025 16:23
15
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with representatives of the Special Olympics Committee, including athletes and their coaches.

During the meeting, the minister congratulated the Committee’s new leadership and emphasized the importance of joint initiatives—particularly those aimed at supporting the integration of children with special needs into society through sports, especially in the regions, Idman.biz reports.

The new chairman of the Special Olympics Committee, Vugar Behbudov, outlined the Committee's strategic focus on increasing participation in regional areas and developing a clear roadmap for future growth.

Athletes and coaches also shared updates on their recent competitions and achievements, stressing the need for continued support and motivation to maintain their progress and ensure participation in future international events.

Idman.biz

