6 April 2025
Gymnasium: First day's CALENDAR

6 April 2025 11:28
17
Today, the ISF U15 Gymnasium Sports Games will start in Zlatibor.

An Idman.biz employee seconded to the competition reports that on the first day of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team will be represented in 5 sports.

Freestyle wrestlers in Azerbaijan team will compete in 10 weight categories, and the names of the prizewinners will be revealed at the end of the day.

Azerbaijani representatives will also join the competition in artistic gymnastics, chess, fencing and badminton. Tennis competitions have been postponed due to weather conditions.

Gymnasium Sports Games
April 6
Freestyle wrestling
12:00. Preliminary round matches
16:00. Medal matches

Elman Ismayilov (38 kg)
Huseyn Rzazade (41 kg)
Ibrahim Hasanov (44 kg)
Tamerlan Namazli (48 kg)
Farid Huseynli (52 kg)
Eljan Hasanov (57 kg)
Mahammad Hasanli (62 kg)
Khayal Shukurlu (68 kg)
Elvin Najefzade (75 kg)
Tural Eynullayev (85 kg)

Chess
17:00. Rapid competitions
Pasham Alizade
Maryam Agaverdiyeva

Tennis
Team competition
Boys
09:00. Azerbaijan - England

Girls
10:30. Azerbaijan - Benin

Fencing
10:30. Boys (sabre)
Najaf Shabanli
Geray Mammadli
Abdulmalik Nasibzade

Badminton
Mixed team (Faraj Karimli, Yusif Miralamov, Leyla Jamalzade, Nazrin Mehralizade)

12:30. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria
14:30. Azerbaijan - Macau China
16:30. Azerbaijan - China

Azerbaijan is represented in 18 sports at the Gymnasiade.

Idman.biz

