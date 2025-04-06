Gymnasium: First day's CALENDAR

Today, the ISF U15 Gymnasium Sports Games will start in Zlatibor.

An Idman.biz employee seconded to the competition reports that on the first day of the competition, the Azerbaijani national team will be represented in 5 sports.

Freestyle wrestlers in Azerbaijan team will compete in 10 weight categories, and the names of the prizewinners will be revealed at the end of the day.

Azerbaijani representatives will also join the competition in artistic gymnastics, chess, fencing and badminton. Tennis competitions have been postponed due to weather conditions.

Gymnasium Sports Games

April 6

Freestyle wrestling

12:00. Preliminary round matches

16:00. Medal matches

Elman Ismayilov (38 kg)

Huseyn Rzazade (41 kg)

Ibrahim Hasanov (44 kg)

Tamerlan Namazli (48 kg)

Farid Huseynli (52 kg)

Eljan Hasanov (57 kg)

Mahammad Hasanli (62 kg)

Khayal Shukurlu (68 kg)

Elvin Najefzade (75 kg)

Tural Eynullayev (85 kg)

Chess

17:00. Rapid competitions

Pasham Alizade

Maryam Agaverdiyeva

Tennis

Team competition

Boys

09:00. Azerbaijan - England

Girls

10:30. Azerbaijan - Benin

Fencing

10:30. Boys (sabre)

Najaf Shabanli

Geray Mammadli

Abdulmalik Nasibzade

Badminton

Mixed team (Faraj Karimli, Yusif Miralamov, Leyla Jamalzade, Nazrin Mehralizade)

12:30. Azerbaijan - Bulgaria

14:30. Azerbaijan - Macau China

16:30. Azerbaijan - China

Azerbaijan is represented in 18 sports at the Gymnasiade.

Idman.biz