First meeting of the working group on sports and service professions held at ASA - PHOTO

A commission has been established under the initiative of the Ministry of Science and Education to develop new educational programs at the undergraduate (basic medical education) and graduate levels in higher education. Within the commission, working groups have been formed for various professional specialties.

The first meeting of the working group for Sports and Service professions was held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASA), Idman.biz reports.

The chair of the working group, Fuad Hajiyev, Rector of AIA, explained that the group consists of 36 members from the faculty of 19 higher education institutions and 15 representatives from the labor market, totaling 51 individuals. He also shared his views on the necessity of the upcoming tasks and changes.

Next, Ulkar Babayeva, Vice-Rector for Education at AIA and co-chair of the working group, conducted a vote to approve the members of the working group and its subgroups for the Sports and Service professions.

Representatives from Baku State University, Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Azerbaijan Technical University, and other institutions also participated, offering their suggestions during the discussions.

The date for the next meeting was set to determine the names of specializations for Sports and Service professions at the graduate level.

