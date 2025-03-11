11 March 2025
EN

First meeting of the working group on sports and service professions held at ASA - PHOTO

Other
News
11 March 2025 10:50
26
First meeting of the working group on sports and service professions held at ASA - PHOTO

A commission has been established under the initiative of the Ministry of Science and Education to develop new educational programs at the undergraduate (basic medical education) and graduate levels in higher education. Within the commission, working groups have been formed for various professional specialties.

The first meeting of the working group for Sports and Service professions was held at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sports (ASA), Idman.biz reports.

The chair of the working group, Fuad Hajiyev, Rector of AIA, explained that the group consists of 36 members from the faculty of 19 higher education institutions and 15 representatives from the labor market, totaling 51 individuals. He also shared his views on the necessity of the upcoming tasks and changes.

Next, Ulkar Babayeva, Vice-Rector for Education at AIA and co-chair of the working group, conducted a vote to approve the members of the working group and its subgroups for the Sports and Service professions.

Representatives from Baku State University, Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Azerbaijan Technical University, and other institutions also participated, offering their suggestions during the discussions.

The date for the next meeting was set to determine the names of specializations for Sports and Service professions at the graduate level.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan hosts Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup - PHOTO
10 March 17:47
Other

Azerbaijan hosts Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup - PHOTO

The National Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Association Cup were held at the Gobustan Olympic Sports Complex

Winners of the Billiard Championship - PHOTO
9 March 13:42
Other

Winners of the Billiard Championship - PHOTO

The billiard championship held within the framework of the Sports Week has ended
Elvin Guliyev: "Works at Ganja Stadium Will Be Completed by the 3rd CIS Games" - PHOTO
8 March 14:18
Other

Elvin Guliyev: "Works at Ganja Stadium Will Be Completed by the 3rd CIS Games" - PHOTO

The works at Ganja Stadium will be completed by the start date of the 3rd CIS Games
Farid Gayibov meets with Palestinian ambassador - PHOTO
8 March 00:24
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with Palestinian ambassador - PHOTO

The discussion focused on the importance of cooperation between the two countries
Agacan Abiyev receives Olympic Laurel Award - PHOTO
7 March 15:58
Other

Agacan Abiyev receives Olympic Laurel Award - PHOTO

The Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) held its latest meeting in its newly formed structure

Vugar Behbudov elected new chairman of the Special Olympics Committee
7 March 13:17
Other

Vugar Behbudov elected new chairman of the Special Olympics Committee

An extraordinary report-election conference of the Azerbaijan Special Olympics Committee was held

Most read

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings
Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO
9 March 10:34
Football

Milan's comeback: both teams from 0:2 to 3:2 - VIDEO

According to the study of Opta, this is the first time that both representatives of the city of Milan have achieved such a result on the same day
Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO
9 March 09:18
Football

Milan clubs secure hard-fought victories - VIDEO

Four more matches in Serie A's 28th round have concluded